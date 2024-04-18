 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Arron Oberholser Download

Arron Oberholser

On-Course Reporter and Analyst, GOLF Channel

Arron Oberholser joined GOLF Channel in 2013 as an analyst, and currently serves as both an analyst and on-course reporter for the network’s live tournament coverage of the PGA TOUR and collegiate golf events, including the NCAA Golf Championships. Additionally, Oberholser contributes to GOLF Channel’s news coverage as an analyst for Golf Central (in-studio) and Golf Central Live From, on-site at the sport’s biggest events.

After turning professional in 1998, Oberholser eventually earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2003 season, and in 2006 won the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. It led to his best season on TOUR: making 20 of 23 cuts and earning 13 top-25 finishes and a 23rd-place finish on the season-long PGA TOUR money list.

A back injury in 2007 and several hand surgeries between 2007-2010 limited Oberholser’s appearances on TOUR. An arm injury in 2013 and later a bone spur in his hand led him to begin working as a part-time analyst with GOLF Channel, with his role increasing in the ensuing years.

Oberholser attended San Jose State University, where in 1996 – as a junior – he won six college golf titles during the regular season, matching Tiger Woods, then a sophomore at Stanford University.