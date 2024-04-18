Arron Oberholser joined GOLF Channel in 2013 as an analyst, and currently serves as both an analyst and on-course reporter for the network’s live tournament coverage of the PGA TOUR and collegiate golf events, including the NCAA Golf Championships. Additionally, Oberholser contributes to GOLF Channel’s news coverage as an analyst for Golf Central (in-studio) and Golf Central Live From, on-site at the sport’s biggest events.

After turning professional in 1998, Oberholser eventually earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2003 season, and in 2006 won the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. It led to his best season on TOUR: making 20 of 23 cuts and earning 13 top-25 finishes and a 23rd-place finish on the season-long PGA TOUR money list.

A back injury in 2007 and several hand surgeries between 2007-2010 limited Oberholser’s appearances on TOUR. An arm injury in 2013 and later a bone spur in his hand led him to begin working as a part-time analyst with GOLF Channel, with his role increasing in the ensuing years.

Oberholser attended San Jose State University, where in 1996 – as a junior – he won six college golf titles during the regular season, matching Tiger Woods, then a sophomore at Stanford University.