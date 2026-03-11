 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament First Round - Kansas State vs BYU
AJ Dybantsa scores 40 as No. 10 seed BYU beats Kansas State 105-91 in the Big 12 Tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Northwestern vs Penn State
Nick Martinelli scores 24 points and Northwestern eases past Penn State 76-66 in Big Ten Tournament
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Second Round
The Players Championship 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosvsas_digitalhit_260310.jpg
Wembanyama buries Boston from beyond the arc
nbc_nba_bamspeech_260310.jpg
Bam after scoring 83: Wish I could relive it twice
nbc_nba_bam2ndhighest_260310.jpg
Reacting to Bam’s historic 83-point night for Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Maryland rides big first half to 70-60 win over Oregon to open Big Ten Tournament

  
Published March 11, 2026 12:08 AM

CHICAGO — David Coit scored 17 points, Elijah Saunders added 15, and Maryland defeated Oregon 70-60 in a first-round game of the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday.

Maryland held Oregon to 3-for-22 shooting (14%) with 0 for 10 from 3-point distance in the first half and the Terrapins led 33-12 at the break. Maryland scored the first nine points and the Ducks made their first field goal at the 8:46 mark, making the score 17-8. Maryland later ran off 10 consecutive points for a 31-10 lead. Coit scored 12 points in the first half.

An 11-2 run helped the Ducks cut their deficit to 12 points early in the second half, but Maryland allowed only three points over the next 5 1/2 minutes and the lead was 58-34 near the 8-minute mark. A dunk and a three-point play from Nate Bittle started a 15-2 run for Oregon and it was 60-49 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Ducks got within single digits a few times, the last at 67-58 with 53 seconds remaining but Maryland’s Darius Adams made 3 of 4 free throws to preserve a double-digit margin.

Bittle scored 16 points, Kwame Evans Jr. 14 and Takai Simpkins 10 for 16th-seeded Oregon (12-20).

Maryland, seeded 17th, got 12 points, six rebounds and five assists from Andre Mills. Solomon Washington also scored 12 points and Adams finished with 10 points for the Terrapins (12-20).

Maryland defeated Oregon for the first time. The Ducks had won the only two prior matchups — both since joining the Big Ten last season. Most recently, Oregon won 64-54 at Maryland in January.

Up next

Maryland plays ninth-seeded Iowa in the second round on Wednesday.