SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

christianvandevelde.jpg Download

CHRISTIAN VANDE VELDE

Cycling Analyst

Christian Vande Velde is a former professional cyclist who serves as a cycling analyst for NBC Sports. He made his NBC Sports debut in 2014 and also worked the 2016 Rio Games.

The son of United States Bicycling Hall of Fame inductee John Vande Velde, Christian Vande Velde is a two-time Olympian who retired from professional cycling in 2013. Christian turned professional in 1998 for US Postal after many successful years on the track where he won five national championships and the World Cup overall in the Individual Pursuit in 1997. He twice rode on the victorious Tour de France team (1999 and 2001) and finished 7th in the 2009 Tour de France.

In 2008, Christian made the transition from super domestique to team leader, finishing the season as one of the world’s top cycling talents. As part of the winning team time trial squad at the Giro d’Italia, Christian became only the second American ever to don the coveted maglia rosa. In the 2008 Tour de France, he finished fourth overall. The team’s biggest win in 2008 came when Christian took home the yellow jersey from the Tour of Missouri.

He most recently served as Team Garmin-Barracuda’s on-the-road captain in 2012, when they won the 2012 Giro d’Italia, and was road captain with Garmin Sharp in 2013 prior to retiring.

Vande Velde currently resides in Greenville, South Carolina with his wife and two daughters.