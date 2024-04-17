 Skip navigation
NCAA fast tracks rule change to make multi-time transfers immediately eligible, matching court order
Man charged in transport of Masters memorabilia taken from Augusta National
Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas headline USA Track and Field team for World Athletics Relays

Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Analyzing Leiter’s fantasy upside with Rangers
Fantasy ripple effects from Albies’ injury
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles

Dale Jarrett

Analyst, NASCAR on NBC

Dale Jarrett, NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2014 Hall of Fame driver, serves as pre- and post-race analyst during NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race coverage. Jarrett also contributes to NBCSN’s NASCAR America, and works as a booth analyst during select NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

A three-time Daytona 500 winner, Jarrett previously served as the lead NASCAR Cup Series racing analyst from 2008-14 at ESPN.

Jarrett grew up around the sport of NASCAR, eventually turning down a golf scholarship from the University of South Carolina in order to follow in the footsteps of his iconic father, Ned Jarrett, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion. The Newton-Conover, N.C., native earned his first Cup Series victory in August 1991 at Michigan International Speedway in a car owned by the famed Wood Brothers. Jarrett captured 32 Cup victories including three Daytona 500 wins, a NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 1999, and seven seasons among the Top-5 in points. Jarrett raced in his final NASCAR Cup Series season in 2007. He made his final appearance behind the wheel in the 2008 NASCAR All-Star Challenge race, and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.