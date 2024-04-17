Dale Jarrett, NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2014 Hall of Fame driver, serves as pre- and post-race analyst during NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race coverage. Jarrett also contributes to NBCSN’s NASCAR America, and works as a booth analyst during select NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

A three-time Daytona 500 winner, Jarrett previously served as the lead NASCAR Cup Series racing analyst from 2008-14 at ESPN.

Jarrett grew up around the sport of NASCAR, eventually turning down a golf scholarship from the University of South Carolina in order to follow in the footsteps of his iconic father, Ned Jarrett, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion. The Newton-Conover, N.C., native earned his first Cup Series victory in August 1991 at Michigan International Speedway in a car owned by the famed Wood Brothers. Jarrett captured 32 Cup victories including three Daytona 500 wins, a NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 1999, and seven seasons among the Top-5 in points. Jarrett raced in his final NASCAR Cup Series season in 2007. He made his final appearance behind the wheel in the 2008 NASCAR All-Star Challenge race, and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.