Jennifer ‘Jenny’ Storms is Chief Marketing Officer, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal. She was promoted to this position in September 2020, which added Marketing oversight of the vast portfolio across NBCUniversal Entertainment including NBC, USA Network, Bravo, Oxygen, SYFY, E! among others, to her existing duties with NBC Sports Group. In Storms’ new role, she is charged with consumer engagement around premium live, social and digital content across the Sports and Entertainment portfolio. Her responsibilities include marketing strategy and operations, audience growth, CRM, content development and promotion across all distribution platforms. She has been a leader in the marketing, media and sports business for over 25 years.

Storms joined NBC Sports in 2015 as Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for all marketing strategy, consumer insights, media and engagement plans for premiere properties from Sunday Night Football to the Olympic Games. In February 2019, she was elevated to Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Content Strategy. In addition to her duties as CMO, she added oversight of research initiatives, identification of strategic business priorities and consultation across rights negotiations. NBC Sports Group consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Digital, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

Storms joined NBCUniversal from PepsiCo, Inc., where she served as Senior Vice President of Global Sports Marketing. In that role, she was responsible for developing and implementing an integrated global sports strategy across PepsiCo’s portfolio, including 22 flagship global billion-dollar brands. She also managed the relationships for PepsiCo’s sports initiatives, including the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL, as well as many team and player partnerships.

Previously, Storms led sports strategy and property management for PepsiCo-owned Gatorade, including league, team, influencer and athlete partnerships. She managed the brand’s relationships with the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, colleges, teams and other sports organizations, as well as athletes, including Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Peyton Manning, Serena Williams and many others.

Prior to joining PepsiCo in 2009, Storms served in various marketing and programming leadership positions at Turner Broadcasting System / Turner Sports in Atlanta. She held a succession of positions during her 14-year tenure with the company, culminating in her role as a senior vice president of Turner Sports Marketing & Programming. She began her career at the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), where she served as the International Games preparation liaison and lived in Mar Del Plata, Argentina, for the Pan American Games from 1994-1995.

Storms was inducted to SportsBusiness Journal’s “Forty Under 40” Hall of Fame. Other notable industry honors include: Brandweek’s “Marketers of the New Generation;” Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports; Cynopsis Sports Media’s “Marketing Executive of the Year” in 2018 and Navigator Award in 2019; iSportConnect’s “Influential Women in the Business of Sport.”

Storms graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University.