Justin Byczek was named Senior Vice President, Programing and Rights Management, NBC Sports Group in September 2020. In this role, he is responsible for rights and relationship management; scheduling and planning; strategic partnerships and owned properties; and formatting and sales integration for NBC Sports, Golf and Olympic properties and platforms.

Previously, Justin served in Marketing since joining NBC Sports in 2008. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Consumer Engagement since 2016, and was responsible for overseeing the entire consumer engagement and marketing efforts for NBC Sports Group’s multi-platform assets. Prior to that, Byczek was VP, Strategic Partnerships and Marketing from 2016-2012; and Director of Marketing from 2012-2008. Byczek helped to architect and build the marketing strategy for NBC’s #1 show in primetime, Sunday Night Football.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Group, Byczek held positions at MasterCard as a Director of Sponsorship and at the National Football League in Corporate Sales & Marketing.

Byczek graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History and Marketing from Duke University.