 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Hall of Fame-Parade of Legends
Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager who led St. Louis Cardinals to 3 pennants, dies at 92
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
Buffalo Sabres fire head coach Don Granato after extending playoff drought to 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240416.jpg
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240416.jpg
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
nbc_ncaa_mdlaxweirman_240416.jpg
Wierman looking to ‘be the best’ at Maryland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Hall of Fame-Parade of Legends
Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager who led St. Louis Cardinals to 3 pennants, dies at 92
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
Buffalo Sabres fire head coach Don Granato after extending playoff drought to 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240416.jpg
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240416.jpg
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
nbc_ncaa_mdlaxweirman_240416.jpg
Wierman looking to ‘be the best’ at Maryland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCUniversal Executives - Season 2015 Download

Justin Byczek

Senior Vice President, Programming and Rights Management, NBC Sports Group

Justin Byczek was named Senior Vice President, Programing and Rights Management, NBC Sports Group in September 2020. In this role, he is responsible for rights and relationship management; scheduling and planning; strategic partnerships and owned properties; and formatting and sales integration for NBC Sports, Golf and Olympic properties and platforms.

Previously, Justin served in Marketing since joining NBC Sports in 2008. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Consumer Engagement since 2016, and was responsible for overseeing the entire consumer engagement and marketing efforts for NBC Sports Group’s multi-platform assets. Prior to that, Byczek was VP, Strategic Partnerships and Marketing from 2016-2012; and Director of Marketing from 2012-2008. Byczek helped to architect and build the marketing strategy for NBC’s #1 show in primetime, Sunday Night Football.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Group, Byczek held positions at MasterCard as a Director of Sponsorship and at the National Football League in Corporate Sales & Marketing.

Byczek graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History and Marketing from Duke University.