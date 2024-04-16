Lindsay Schanzer is NBC Sports’ senior producer of horse racing and college football studio.

She was promoted to the position in April 2022 and oversees all coverage of horse racing, including NBC Sports’ presentation of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Breeders’ Cup and Royal Ascot. In May 2023, Schanzer was honored with a prestigious Gracie Award for her work on the 148th Kentucky Derby, which was won by 80-1 longshot Rich Strike.

Schanzer, who has worked on NBC Sports’ horse racing team since 2012, has served as the lead producer of NBC Sports’ Preakness Stakes, Breeders’ Cup and Royal Ascot production since 2020, and produced the 2021 and 2022 Belmont Stakes. She was an integral part of the team that chronicled the historic Triple Crown runs of American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

Beginning with its debut in Sept. 2023, she will produce NBC Sports’ college football studio show, which will originate from an on-campus site each week. On NBC Sports’ football coverage, she worked on Sunday Night Football, Football Night in America, and Notre Dame Football from 2014-20. Schanzer also oversees the award-winning “What Would You Fight For” campaign with the University of Notre Dame.

A six-time Sports Emmy winner, Schanzer joined NBC Sports in 2011 and has worked on Wimbledon, Roland Garros, and Premier League. She was part of production teams for seven Olympic Games and one Super Bowl

Schanzer is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame.