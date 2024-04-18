 Skip navigation
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One
vu_1920_chevron23_d4_trophy_robe.jpg
Vu (back) withdraws before title defense at Chevron

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_ffhh_rblandingspot_240418.jpg
Which teams need a RB in the NFL draft?
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets among best landing spots for Bowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MichaelRobinson.jpg Download

MICHAEL ROBINSON

Analyst, College Football, USFL

Super Bowl-winning fullback Michael Robinson is a studio analyst for NBC Sports’ college football studio show. He has also served as an analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the USFL in 2022 and 2023.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Robinson currently works as an analyst for NFL Network, where he has appeared on programs such as Good Morning Football: Weekend and NFL Total Access following his retirement in 2013.

A fourth-round NFL draft pick from Penn State in 2006, Robinson spent eight seasons in the NFL, playing four with the San Francisco 49ers (2006-2009) and four with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-2013), where he capped off his career by winning Super Bowl XLVIII. Robinson was named to the Pro Bowl in 2011 with the Seahawks.

Robinson enjoyed a successful four-year career at quarterback for Penn State. As a senior, he passed for 2,350 yards, which at the time ranked fifth on Penn State’s single-season record list, and was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. Robinson then led Penn State to the Big Ten championship and a triple-overtime Orange Bowl victory over Florida State.