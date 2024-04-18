Super Bowl-winning fullback Michael Robinson is a studio analyst for NBC Sports’ college football studio show. He has also served as an analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the USFL in 2022 and 2023.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Robinson currently works as an analyst for NFL Network, where he has appeared on programs such as Good Morning Football: Weekend and NFL Total Access following his retirement in 2013.

A fourth-round NFL draft pick from Penn State in 2006, Robinson spent eight seasons in the NFL, playing four with the San Francisco 49ers (2006-2009) and four with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-2013), where he capped off his career by winning Super Bowl XLVIII. Robinson was named to the Pro Bowl in 2011 with the Seahawks.

Robinson enjoyed a successful four-year career at quarterback for Penn State. As a senior, he passed for 2,350 yards, which at the time ranked fifth on Penn State’s single-season record list, and was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. Robinson then led Penn State to the Big Ten championship and a triple-overtime Orange Bowl victory over Florida State.

