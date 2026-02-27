JAYLEN BROWN AND CELTICS HOST JOEL EMBIID AND 76ERS IN EASTERN CONFERENCE RIVALRY GAME ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ON MARCH 1 AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Zora Stephenson to Call 76ers-Celtics; Tirico to Work His 25th NBC Sunday Night Since Sept. 7

Spurs-76ers to Feature NBC Sports’ First-Ever Throwback NBA Broadcast on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday with Bob Costas, Doug Collins, Mike Fratello and Jim Gray on the Call on March 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Hannah Storm, Isiah Thomas and P.J. Carlesimo in the Studio

Following Spurs-76ers, Suns Visit Kings at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on Tuesday

Peacock NBA Monday on March 2 Features Kawhi Leonard and Clippers Visiting Stephen Curry and Warriors at 10 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 27, 2026 – 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics host 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday Night Basketball this Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining NBC Sports’ NBA coverage next week.

Announced on Feb. 26, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday’s Spurs-76ers game will also serve as the first-ever throwback NBA broadcast with Bob Costas, Doug Collins, and Mike Fratello on the call with Jim Gray as courtside reporter on Tuesday, March 3, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Hannah Storm, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, and P.J. Carlesimo will serve as the on-site studio team for NBA Showtime at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock. For more information, click here.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ON MARCH 1: 76ERS-CELTICS

Sunday Night Basketball, NBC Sports’ marquee NBA program of the week, continues this Sunday, March 1, with a can’t-miss Eastern Conference game between two historic franchises – the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers – facing off at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), who will work his 25th NBC Sunday Night since Sept. 7, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford, and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call 76ers-Celtics.

Sunday Night Basketball’s on-site studio show Basketball Night in America begins its live coverage at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

The Boston Celtics (38-20), who sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, are on an upward trend, winning nine of their last 10 games, while the Philadelphia 76ers (33-26) will lean on their young superstar and NBA All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, who is notching career highs in points and assists this season (29.1 PPG, 6.8 APG). The two teams have faced off three times this season, where two of the games were decided by one point. Philadelphia leads the season series 2-1.

Sunday Night Basketball on Feb. 22 between the Celtics and Lakers is the most watched NBA regular season Sunday night game since April 2, 2000 averaging 5.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Celtics-Lakers on NBC Sunday Night Basketball is also the most watched NBA regular season game since 2017 (excluding Tip-Off and Christmas) -- Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City (ABC, 2/11/17).

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON MARCH 3: SPURS-7E6RS; SUNS-KINGS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, March 3.

2024 NBA Rookie of the Year and two-time NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the surging San Antonio Spurs (43-16), who are in second place in the Western Conference standings amid a 10-game win streak and only 1.5 games behind the first place Oklahoma City Thunder, visit the Philadelphia 76ers (33-26) from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

San Antonio ranks top seven in both offensive and defensive rating this season, 117.2 and 110.4, respectively. 12-1 in their last 13 games, the Spurs are on an 11-game winning streak, including their impressive 114-103 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons on Monday, Feb. 23 on Peacock.

In the second game of the night, five-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (34-26) visit six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings (14-47) from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Despite fighting through injuries to key players, the Suns remain in playoff contention as a top seven seed in the competitive Western Conference. Fueled by aggressive offensive rebounding and a high-paced offense, the Suns have taken around 300 more shots than their opponents this year and rank fourth in offensive rebounds per game (13.1). The Kings depend on their veteran guards DeRozan (18.4 PPG) and nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook (15.3 PPG, 6.3 APG, 5.5 RPG) after the season-ending injuries of Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Suns-Kings. Hill played for the Suns from 2007-2012.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON MARCH 2: CLIPPERS-WARRIORS

This Monday, March 2, NBC Sports presents Peacock NBA Monday on Peacock and NBCSN.

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (27-31) visit four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (30-28) from Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on March 2 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Clippers-Warriors will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Warriors and Rivers with the Clippers.

Leonard, who is having an elite scoring season, is averaging 28.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. On the other side, Curry (27.2 PPG) remains the engine of the Warriors, leading the team to its No. 1 ranking in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (16.4).

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty and 10-season NBA player Evan Turner.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sun., March 1

7 p.m.

76ers at Celtics

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 2

10 p.m.

Clippers at Warriors

Peacock, NBCSN*

Tues., March. 3

8 p.m.

Spurs at 76ers

NBC, Peacock



11 p.m.

Suns at Kings

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

