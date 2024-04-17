Notah Begay III made his GOLF Channel debut in 2010, and joined NBC Sports Group full-time in 2013 as an on-course reporter for GOLF Channel and NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR live tournament coverage. The four-time PGA TOUR winner also is an analyst for Golf Central Live From programming airing on-site from the game’s biggest events; a frequent analyst on Golf Central, and a contributor to GOLF Channel’s coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships.

The Albuquerque, N.M. native played collegiate golf at Stanford University where he was a three-time All-American, and helped Stanford win the 1994 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. Begay is the only full-blooded American Indian (one-half Navajo, one-quarter San Felipe, one-quarter Isleta) to ever play on the PGA TOUR. With his playing career cut short by back injuries, Begay chose to devote much of his time to developing the NB3 Foundation, which provides health and wellness education for American Indian youth. Begay also is the host and founder of the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National championship, aiming to grow the game by providing a platform for players to compete against the best junior golfers in the country.