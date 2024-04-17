 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
PGA Tour Enterprises board meets at RBC Heritage
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Best Bets: GEICO 500
RBC Heritage - Previews
After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
PGA Tour Enterprises board meets at RBC Heritage
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Best Bets: GEICO 500
RBC Heritage - Previews
After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
The U.S. Open - Season 2021 Download

Notah Begay III

Analyst and On-Course Reporter, PGA TOUR

Notah Begay III made his GOLF Channel debut in 2010, and joined NBC Sports Group full-time in 2013 as an on-course reporter for GOLF Channel and NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR live tournament coverage. The four-time PGA TOUR winner also is an analyst for Golf Central Live From programming airing on-site from the game’s biggest events; a frequent analyst on Golf Central, and a contributor to GOLF Channel’s coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships.

The Albuquerque, N.M. native played collegiate golf at Stanford University where he was a three-time All-American, and helped Stanford win the 1994 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. Begay is the only full-blooded American Indian (one-half Navajo, one-quarter San Felipe, one-quarter Isleta) to ever play on the PGA TOUR. With his playing career cut short by back injuries, Begay chose to devote much of his time to developing the NB3 Foundation, which provides health and wellness education for American Indian youth. Begay also is the host and founder of the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National championship, aiming to grow the game by providing a platform for players to compete against the best junior golfers in the country.