 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jaloni cambridge
Another big game by Jaloni Cambridge lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Mikaylah Williams scores 20 points as No. 12 LSU hands No. 2 Texas its first loss
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Hannah Hidalgo scores 31 as Notre Dame women dominate No. 22 Tar Heels 73-50

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
oly_frmar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jaloni cambridge
Another big game by Jaloni Cambridge lifts No. 19 Ohio State over No. 8 Maryland 89-76
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Mikaylah Williams scores 20 points as No. 12 LSU hands No. 2 Texas its first loss
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Hannah Hidalgo scores 31 as Notre Dame women dominate No. 22 Tar Heels 73-50

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
oly_frmar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Tonie Morgan helps Kentucky rally from 13-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 63-57

  
Published January 11, 2026 07:10 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tonie Morgan scored 21 points to lead No. 6 Kentucky to a 63-57 win over fifth-ranked Oklahoma on Sunday.

The Wildcats (15-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second quarter for their second win over a top 10 opponent in two weeks. Kentucky opened conference play with an 80-78 win over 12th-ranked LSU on Jan. 1 in Baton Rouge. The Tigers were ranked No. 5 at the time.

Clara Strack followed Morgan with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Strack had three of Kentucky eight blocks in the contest. Jordan Obi added 11 points for the Wildcats. Morgan, the SEC Player of the Week, has scored 50 points in the past three games for the Wildcats. She connected on a nifty four-point play after banking in a 3-pointer in the second quarter

Coming off a 64-51 loss at Alabama, the Wildcats forced 18 turnovers and held the Sooners scoreless in the final four minutes and scored the final six points of the contest. Oklahoma built a 13-point lead at 24-11 with 7:17 remaining in the first half, but rallied and tied the score at 34-34 the half.

The Wildcats were without senior Teonni Key, the team’s third leading scorer (11 points per game). Key is recovering from an elbow injury she suffered in a 74-52 win over Missouri on Jan. 4.

Aaliyah Chavez led Oklahoma (14-3, 2-2) with 18 points, followed by Raegan Beers with 14 and Payton Verhulst with 13. Beers was plagued by foul trouble and logged just 23 minutes and sat out most of the second half.

Up next

Oklahoma: hosts No. 12 LSU on Sunday.

Kentucky: hosts Florida on Thursday.