Phil Blackmar serves as holes announcer and on-course reporter for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR Champions

Over the course of his 16-year PGA TOUR career, Blackmar earned three victories. After turning 50 in 2007, he joined the PGA TOUR Champions and won the San Antonio Championship in 2009. Prior to joining GOLF Channel, Blackmar was an analyst for ESPN and USA.

A native of Texas, Blackmar graduated in 1979 from the University of Texas, before turning professional in 1980.