Red Wings’ Kane ties Stars’ Modano as highest-scoring American-born players in NHL history

  
January 28, 2026
Detroit, Michigan

Jan 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) handles the puck during the second period against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena.

Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

DETROIT — Patrick Kane of the Detroit Red Wings has tied Dallas’ Mike Modano as the highest-scoring U.S.-born players in NHL history.

Kane matched Mike Modano by recording his 1,374th point on an assist on a goal by Alex DeBrincat late in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. He got there a couple of months after turning 37, while Modano was 40 when he scored a goal to register point No. 1,374.

“Nothing really went right for us tonight, so it’s tough to really think about (the record) right now, but hopefully next game’s a better result and (I) can move past Mike next game,” Kane said after the game. “That’d be nice, to do that and do it with a win.”

He will have a chance to move ahead of Modano when the Red Wings host the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Kane has been one of the faces of American hockey since getting taken with the first pick in the 2007 draft by Chicago. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup three times from 2010-15 as a co-headliner of one of the most successful runs since the league’s salary cap era began in ’05.

Earlier this month, Kane became the 50th player and fifth American to score 500 goals, following Keith Tkachuk, Jeremy Roenick and Joe Mullen. Brett Hull, a dual citizen who was born in Canada and played internationally for the U.S., had 741 goals and 1,391 points.

Kane won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in ’07-08, the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2013 and the Hart Trophy as regular-season MVP in 2015-16, when he also led the league in scoring.

Kane has 1,374 points on 500 goals and 874 assists in 1,341 career NHL regular-season games.

Modano retired in 2011 with 561 goals and 813 assists in 1,499 games.