Lamar Wilkerson scores 19 and Indiana holds off late charge to get past No. 12 Purdue, 72-67

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson had 19 points, Nick Dorn added 18 and Conor Enright scored five of his eight points in the final 71 seconds to help Indiana hold off No. 12 Purdue 72-67 on Tuesday night.

Indiana won its second straight game and gave coach Darian DeVries the biggest win of his first season with the Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten). It came in his first matchup against Indiana’s biggest rival and on the same night college football’s new national champions were honored during a pregame ceremony on the same court where coach Curt Cignetti once proclaimed “Purdue sucks.”

The Hoosiers have beaten ranked Boilermakers teams in four of their last five matchups at home.

Trey Kaufman-Renn led Purdue (17-4, 7-3) with 23 points and Braden Smith added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. But it wasn’t enough for the Boilermakers to avoid extending their losing streak to a season-worst three games.

And once again, Purdue sure didn’t look like itself. Indiana negated the Boilermakers’ perceived advantage in the post, outrebounding them 33-28 while only getting outscored 24-18 in the paint in a game that had all the elements of a rivalry.

Indiana initially took control with a 21-6 spurt to close the first half, turning a 23-21 deficit into a 40-29 lead.

Then the Hoosiers had to withstand a series of second-half punches from Purdue.

When the Boilermakers closed to 47-41 on Smith’s pull-up jumper with 15:02 to go, the Hoosiers answered with a 7-2 run. When Smith’s layup made it 65-63 with 1:28 left, Enright responded with a 3-pointer. And when Kaufman-Renn’s layup cut the deficit 68-65 with 28 seconds remaining, Enright made two free throws that helped the Hoosiers close it out.

Purdue visits Maryland on Sunday.

Indiana begins its Los Angeles swing with a trip to UCLA on Saturday.