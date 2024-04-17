Tara Lipinski, an Olympic gold medalist, is a figure skating analyst for NBC Sports Group, working on it’s coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, World Championships, the ISU Grand Prix Series, and for NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Winter Games including the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea and 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. In addition, she served as an NBC Olympics correspondent during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Lipinski is the youngest individual gold medalist in the history of the Olympic Winter Games, capturing a gold medal at the Nagano Olympics in 1998 at the age of 15.

Lipinski has also served as a fashion and lifestyle correspondent for NBC Sports Group at the Kentucky Derby, as an event reporter for NBC’s pre-game coverage of Super Bowl XLIX, the most-watched show in U.S. TV history with an average of 114.4 million viewers, and worked for Access Hollywood on its coverage of the 2014 Academy Awards.

A member of the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame, Lipinski’s figure skating career skyrocketed in 1994 at the age of 12 when she became the youngest person to win a gold medal at the junior-level U.S. Olympic Festival. At 14, she was the youngest person to win the U.S. and World Championships. Lipinski is also a two-time Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final champion (1997, 1998), and is the first woman to ever complete a triple loop-triple loop combination in competition, a signature element of her performances.

Since the 1998 Olympic Games, Lipinski worked with many of the world’s top media outlets and partnered with sponsors, further burnishing her global stature as an iconic Olympian of accomplishment and inspiration.

Lipinski has also authored two books, Totally Tara – An Olympic Journey and Triumph on Ice.