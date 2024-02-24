 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love wins pole
AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
NASCAR confiscates parts from two Stewart-Haas cars at Atlanta
Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa - Day Two
Watch: Ugandans celebrate first DPWT cut made by a countryman

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_mexicoopenrd2hl_240223__565843.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finaumexicord2hl_240223.jpg
Finau’s best shots from Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
nbc_oly_hollowayrelives23final_240223.jpg
Holloway relives 110mH title from hot air balloon

Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open

February 23, 2024 07:39 PM
Rafael Campos reacts to his hole-in-one shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortizintv_240223.jpg
1:34
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_dp_magicalkenyard2hl_240223.jpg
1:06
HLs: DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_pgachamps_trophyhassan2rd2hl_240223.jpg
1:46
HLs: PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailandrd2hl_240223.jpg
1:39
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_firstteemexico_240223.jpg
2:29
First Tee Mexico teaches ‘golf as a tool for life’
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortiz_240223.jpg
2:18
Ortiz progressing after strong Mexico Open Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_grouposalinasara_240222.jpg
2:15
ARA providing resources to rising golfers
nbc_golf_gc_mexicoopen_240222.jpg
2:08
Inside Mexico Open at Vidanta’s impact
nbc_golf_gc_lpgathailandrd1hl_240222.jpg
1:55
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_cristobaldelsolarintv_240222.jpg
1:51
Del Solar building on recent success at Vidanta
