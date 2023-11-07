 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more
nbc_golf_gt_tgldisc_231018.jpg
Tiger: ‘My ankle is fine,’ it’s the rest of the leg that causes pain
Fortinet Cup Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour Americas: Inaugural schedule revealed, details finalized

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_big10_psurhoadesintv_231107.jpg
Rhoades ready to test style of ball in Big Ten
nbc_cbb_big10_wiscgardintv_231107.jpg
Gard: Depth, maturity stand out for Wisconsin
nbc_bfa_cowboys_231107.jpg
How can Cowboys ‘bridge the gap’ with NFL’s best?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more
nbc_golf_gt_tgldisc_231018.jpg
Tiger: ‘My ankle is fine,’ it’s the rest of the leg that causes pain
Fortinet Cup Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour Americas: Inaugural schedule revealed, details finalized

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_big10_psurhoadesintv_231107.jpg
Rhoades ready to test style of ball in Big Ten
nbc_cbb_big10_wiscgardintv_231107.jpg
Gard: Depth, maturity stand out for Wisconsin
nbc_bfa_cowboys_231107.jpg
How can Cowboys ‘bridge the gap’ with NFL’s best?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rahm's decision to opt out of TGL 'blew up'

November 7, 2023 02:48 PM
Rex and Lav discuss Jon Rahm's decision not to play in the inaugural season of the TGL, the rumor mill of Rahm going to LIV Golf and more.
Up Next
nbc_golf_timbertechrd4_231105.jpg
4:02
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_vanrooyenfriend_231105.jpg
3:07
Van Rooyen gets job done, honors sick friend
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rolexchallengetourrd3lites_231104.jpg
1:30
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_timbertechchamprd2lites_231104.jpg
3:42
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_vanrooyensound_231104.jpg
2:39
Van Rooyen has ‘a lot to play for’ at WWT Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_villegassounddisc_231104.jpg
4:47
Villegas’ ‘tough’ work paying off at WWT Champ.
Now Playing
World Wide Technology Championship - Round One
2:57
Highlights: Åberg, 17-year-old Davis in Rd. 1 of WWT
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_camilovillegasint_231102.jpg
2:18
Villegas ‘kept it in play’ en route to 64 in Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpregame_rahmdropouttweet_231102.jpg
5:28
Rahm pulls out of TGL as teams begin to take shape
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwtrdonehl_231102__445117.jpg
2:33
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 1
Now Playing