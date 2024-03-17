Watch Now
Scheffler a 'virtuoso' in defending Players title
Golf Central reacts to Scottie Scheffler's "virtuoso performance" to become the first golfer to win The Players in consecutive years and showing no signs of slowing down.
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
At The Players Championship, Jay Monahan answers questions about the support for his leadership.
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Relive some of the best shots and moments from all of the action at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando.
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
The Golf Central crew discusses their expectations for The Players Championship, analyzing the significance of the event what makes TPC Sawgrass such a difficult place to play.
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark and the Golf Central crew react to Scottie Scheffler’s convincing win at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
Watch Scottie Scheffler's fourth round highlights from his victory at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he separated himself from the field with a convincing win.
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Rory McIlroy didn't have "any momentum" entering the back-nine, but turned his third round in the right direction on No. 10 to enter the hunt ahead of the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Todd Lewis explains why Wyndham Clark received no penalty from the Arnold Palmer Invitational rules committee after he appeared to touch his ball lying in the rough on the 18th hole.
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
The Golf Central crew reacts to Scottie Scheffler's performance during Round 3 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining what the co-leader must do to get the job done on Sunday.
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
Golf Central shares highlights from Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including shots and moments from Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Will Zalatoris, among others.