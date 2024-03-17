 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Bristol Cup race results: Denny Hamlin wins
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Wisconsin vs Illinois
Men’s March Madness bracket 2024: Inside the field of 68
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Denny Hamlin wins Cup spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_wisconsinvsillinois_240317.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois takes Big Ten Title
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240317.jpg
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersitdown_240317.jpg
Scheffler reflects on ‘special’ win at The Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Bristol Cup race results: Denny Hamlin wins
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Wisconsin vs Illinois
Men’s March Madness bracket 2024: Inside the field of 68
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Denny Hamlin wins Cup spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_wisconsinvsillinois_240317.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois takes Big Ten Title
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240317.jpg
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersitdown_240317.jpg
Scheffler reflects on ‘special’ win at The Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler a 'virtuoso' in defending Players title

March 17, 2024 06:37 PM
Golf Central reacts to Scottie Scheffler's "virtuoso performance" to become the first golfer to win The Players in consecutive years and showing no signs of slowing down.
Up Next
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
4:21
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_arnoldpalmer_240311.jpg
1:32
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
3:49
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
6:40
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerhl_240310.jpg
4:08
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
2:56
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wyndamclarktouch_240309.jpg
5:46
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerrd3react_240309.jpg
3:46
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
Now Playing
shane_lowry.jpg
4:21
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
2:43
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Now Playing