'Impossible' not to look ahead to Masters
Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman discuss their focus on the Texas Open and how much they are peeking ahead to the Masters at Augusta National.
Stanford stock ‘sky-high’ heading into Augusta
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to break down the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur, including the Stanford players in the field and Ingrid Lindblad's outlook as a "favorite" in the event.
Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman discuss their focus on the Texas Open and how much they are peeking ahead to the Masters at Augusta National.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is ‘impactful’
Morgan Pressel joins Golf Today from Champions Retreat Golf Club to discuss the major storylines heading into the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
Beth Ann Nichols calls in to discuss Nelly Korda's winning streak and her chances of becoming a truly dominant star.
Ganne banking on familiarity at Champions Retreat
Megha Ganne calls in from Champions Retreat to discuss the excitement in the air around the Augusta National Women's Amateur and how her previous experiences in the event are helping her now.
Roundtable: DiMarco’s comments on Champions Tour
The Golf Today roundtable assesses Chris DiMarco's comments on the Champions Tour and its purses, motivation behind playing on the DP World Tour and what we could expect from Tiger at the Masters if he tees it up.
Migliaccio’s keys to Augusta National Women’s Am.
Emilia Migliaccio joins Golf Today to discuss her preparation for the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the challenges of getting ready when she isn't competing full-time.
Zak talks contrast between St. Andrews, golf world
Sean Zak talks about why he moved to St. Andrews two years ago and wrote a book about the experience called "Searching in St. Andrews.
Finau hoping to ‘spark a nice run’ in game
Tony Finau hasn't gotten the results he has wanted early in the season, but he is confident his work on and off the course will pay off.