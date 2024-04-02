 Skip navigation
Top News

Ford Championship presented by KCC - Final Round
The historical company Nelly Korda is looking to join with another win this week
Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish’s return to cycling delayed as recovery is taking longer than expected
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Justin Barcia looks back.JPG
Justin Barcia: “It was a wrong place wrong time situation” about Jett Lawrence St. Louis Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_couplesaugusta_240402.jpg
Couples, LaCava revisit 1992 Masters victory
nbc_golf_gt_bethannanwa_240402.jpg
Stanford stock ‘sky-high’ heading into Augusta
nbc_fnia_leaguebystorm_240402.jpg
Dungy: Coaching against Sanders was ‘my nightmare’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

'Impossible' not to look ahead to Masters

April 2, 2024 12:38 PM
Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman discuss their focus on the Texas Open and how much they are peeking ahead to the Masters at Augusta National.
nbc_golf_gt_bethannanwa_240402.jpg
6:41
Stanford stock ‘sky-high’ heading into Augusta
nbc_golf_gtrexhit_240402.jpg
3:01
‘Impossible’ not to look ahead to Masters
nbc_golf_gt_presselanwa_240402.jpg
7:00
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is ‘impactful’
nbc_gt_bethannhit_240401.jpg
9:50
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
nbc_gt_ganneintrv_240401.jpg
4:00
Ganne banking on familiarity at Champions Retreat
nbc_gt_roundtable_240401.jpg
5:58
Roundtable: DiMarco’s comments on Champions Tour
nbc_gt_migliacciointrv_240401__614733.jpg
5:57
Migliaccio’s keys to Augusta National Women’s Am.
nbc_gt_zakintrv_240327.jpg
6:55
Zak talks contrast between St. Andrews, golf world
nbc_gt_cdwfinau_240327.jpg
4:22
Finau hoping to ‘spark a nice run’ in game
nbc_gt_malnatiintrv_240327.jpg
14:55
Malnati ‘energized’ by Valspar Championship win
