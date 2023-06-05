Watch Now
Highlights: Hovland wins Memorial
Brandel Chamblee analyzes Viktor Hovland's best moments in his Memorial Tournament victory.
Up Next
Rory McIlroy wins fifth career Race to Dubai title
Rory McIlroy wins fifth career Race to Dubai title
Rory McIlroy says he still feels like he has something left in the tank after claiming his fifth career Race to Dubai title.
Yang ‘got through hard times’ to win LPGA title
Yang 'got through hard times' to win LPGA title
Amy Yang joins the The Golf Central crew to discuss winning the CME Group Tour Championship and her journey through the hard times to win first title on American soil.
Alison Lee lands third straight runner-up finish
Alison Lee lands third straight runner-up finish
The Golf Central crew talk about Alison Lee's recent run of big finishes and how impressive it's been given her early-career struggles on the LPGA Tour.
Yang captures 2023 CME Group Tour Championship
Yang captures 2023 CME Group Tour Championship
The Golf Central crew dives into the CME Group Tour Championship and discuss Amy Yang's performance in winning the LPGA finale.
Eric Cole following in his mother’s footsteps
Eric Cole following in his mother's footsteps
The Golf Central crew dives into Eric Cole's parents and how winning the 2023 Rookie of the Year award would be a fitting milestone. Young Ludvig Åberg is attempting to heist the ROY hardware with a late-season rally.
Åberg, Cole seeking first PGA Tour title
Åberg, Cole seeking first PGA Tour title
Ludvig Åberg and Eric Cole highlight the possibility of taking home their first PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, GA.
Staying in rhythm gives Hataoka best chance at CME
Staying in rhythm gives Hataoka best chance at CME
Golf Central analyzes the state of Nasa Hataoka's game and the importance of staying in rhythm as the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship continues.
Yang and Hataoka to stay aggressive in CME finale
Yang and Hataoka to stay aggressive in CME finale
Amy Rodgers spoke with the teams of 54-hole co-leaders Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang. Both camps reported that "staying aggressive" will be a top priority in round four of the CME Group Tour Championship.
Nerves setting in ahead of historic payday at CME
Nerves setting in ahead of historic payday at CME
The biggest payday in LPGA Tour history is up for grabs at the CME Group Tour Championship, and Golf Central discuss the nerves competitors are feeling and what it will take to break through.