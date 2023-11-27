 Skip navigation
Top News

Bagnaia MotoGP 1 plate
Francesco Bagnaia wins MotoGP championship in style with Valencia GP victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 - Qualifying
Kaz Grala not returning to Sam Hunt Racing’s Xfinity program in 2024
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Notre Dame veteran defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah the first Irish name into the transfer portal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plrawmcvliv_231127.jpg
PL RAW: Man City, Liverpool share the spoils
nbc_berry_mnfprops_231127.jpg
Most bet player props for Bears-Vikings
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_231127.jpg
Ekeler, Barkley make Sunday scaries Week 12 list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nina Friend

Rulon Gardner
Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Rulon Gardner Isn’t Done Yet
The architect of one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history is inspiring the next generation and planning a comeback.
Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto
Hometown Hopefuls: Why Diver Jessica Parratto Came Out of Retirement
The two-time Olympian, silver medalist and Dover, New Hampshire native has Paris on her mind.
WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne is Back and Better Than Ever
The WNBA All-Star talks Wilmington, injury recovery, and striving toward Paris.
Ethel Catherwood Clearing Bar
Ethel Catherwood: North Dakota’s Largely Unknown Olympic Champion
A lookback at the short-lived career of the first woman to win high jump Olympic gold.
Paige McPherson
Olympic Bronze Medalist Paige McPherson Looks Back on Taekwondo Career and South Dakota Upbringing
The three-time Olympian retired in 2021, after the Tokyo Games.
oly_atw1500_nationals_230708.jpg
In return to Worlds stage, Nikki Hiltz fueled by their kick and their community
U.S. 1500m champion Nikki Hiltz on why it’s all coming together in 2023.
nbc_oly_hometownhopefuls_230612.jpg
Hometown Hopefuls: Utah’s Shelby Jensen On How Her Home State Has Supported Her Paralympic Journey
With Tokyo under her belt, the Parafencer from Salt Lake City looks ahead to Paris.
2022 World Para Swimming Championships - Day Four
Arkansas’ Julia Gaffney shines at World Para Swimming Champs, looks ahead to Paris
Already a silver medalist at 2023 World Championships, Gaffney relishes high-level competition and the relationships she’s built in the pool.
Alyssa Naeher
USWNT Goalie Alyssa Naeher on Team Chemistry and Her Role in Her Third Women’s World Cup
The veteran goalkeeper hopes to carry on the USWNT’s legacy.
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Starting in World Cup debut, Virginia’s Emily Fox talks grit, preparation, and role models
The 25-year-old defender on playing in college, going pro, and what it means to be part of the US Women’s National Team
Linda Caicedo
After Overcoming Ovarian Cancer, Linda Caicedo Moves Forward at the Women’s World Cup
The teenage phenom from Colombia fought cancer to make it to her sport’s biggest stage.
nbc_Soccer_mnffmartacox_230630.jpg
Panama’s Marta Cox on Playing While Grieving and Keeping Her Mother’s Memory Alive
After a year of career highs mixed with personal lows, the Panamanian midfielder has learned to cope with grief while still achieving at the highest level.
Monique Matthews
Hometown Hopefuls: Monique Matthews, Oklahoma
The two-time Paralympic gold medalist on going for another gold in Paris and her love of sitting volleyball
Sofia Huerta & Ashley Sanchez
USWNT’s Ashley Sanchez and Sofia Huerta on their dual identities as Mexican Americans
How the World Cup teammates have each struggled with – and come to embrace – their heritages and identities.