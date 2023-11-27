Nina Friend

Skip navigation
Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Rulon Gardner Isn’t Done Yet
The architect of one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history is inspiring the next generation and planning a comeback.
Hometown Hopefuls: Why Diver Jessica Parratto Came Out of Retirement
The two-time Olympian, silver medalist and Dover, New Hampshire native has Paris on her mind.
Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne is Back and Better Than Ever
The WNBA All-Star talks Wilmington, injury recovery, and striving toward Paris.
Ethel Catherwood: North Dakota’s Largely Unknown Olympic Champion
A lookback at the short-lived career of the first woman to win high jump Olympic gold.
Olympic Bronze Medalist Paige McPherson Looks Back on Taekwondo Career and South Dakota Upbringing
The three-time Olympian retired in 2021, after the Tokyo Games.
In return to Worlds stage, Nikki Hiltz fueled by their kick and their community
U.S. 1500m champion Nikki Hiltz on why it’s all coming together in 2023.
Hometown Hopefuls: Utah’s Shelby Jensen On How Her Home State Has Supported Her Paralympic Journey
With Tokyo under her belt, the Parafencer from Salt Lake City looks ahead to Paris.
Arkansas’ Julia Gaffney shines at World Para Swimming Champs, looks ahead to Paris
Already a silver medalist at 2023 World Championships, Gaffney relishes high-level competition and the relationships she’s built in the pool.
USWNT Goalie Alyssa Naeher on Team Chemistry and Her Role in Her Third Women’s World Cup
The veteran goalkeeper hopes to carry on the USWNT’s legacy.
Starting in World Cup debut, Virginia’s Emily Fox talks grit, preparation, and role models
The 25-year-old defender on playing in college, going pro, and what it means to be part of the US Women’s National Team
After Overcoming Ovarian Cancer, Linda Caicedo Moves Forward at the Women’s World Cup
The teenage phenom from Colombia fought cancer to make it to her sport’s biggest stage.
Panama’s Marta Cox on Playing While Grieving and Keeping Her Mother’s Memory Alive
After a year of career highs mixed with personal lows, the Panamanian midfielder has learned to cope with grief while still achieving at the highest level.
Hometown Hopefuls: Monique Matthews, Oklahoma
The two-time Paralympic gold medalist on going for another gold in Paris and her love of sitting volleyball
USWNT’s Ashley Sanchez and Sofia Huerta on their dual identities as Mexican Americans
How the World Cup teammates have each struggled with – and come to embrace – their heritages and identities.
