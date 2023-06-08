 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio
nbc_nas_chicagoqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Betting Colin Rea’s strikeout prop in Orioles versus Brewers

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published June 8, 2023 09:41 AM
Austin Hays

Austin Hays

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet on Colin Rea ‘s strikeout prop in the Baltimore Orioles versus Milwaukee Brewers matchup.

Colin Rea O/U 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Orioles

Corbin Burnes went 8.0 innings yesterday with nine strikeouts and two hits allowed against Baltimore, so the Orioles are looking for a bounce back against Colin Rea .

With Burnes going 8.0 innings, the bullpen will be ready and available for Milwaukee in the series finale if needed.

The Brewers won the first two of this series and the Orioles are the favorites on Thursday after dropping games to Freddy Peralta and Burnes.

Rea isn’t quite the same pitcher as those two, so I like the chances Baltimore’s bats get to him despite their numbers dropping over the last two games.

Rea is 5-4 to the Under 4.5 strikeouts this season and owns a 5.26 ERA and .263 OBA in five home starts (six games). Over the last seven, 15 and 30 days, Rea owns a 5.23 ERA or higher.

Rea’s recorded 18 strikeouts and seven walks in his past four starts (20.0 innings) with 11 earned runs and 21 hits.

Three of those four starts came at home and overall this year, Rea has faced 30 hitters the third time through the order, so we shouldn’t expect 6.0 or more innings. Rea has only gone 6.0 innings twice all season.

With K%, whiff% and chase rate in the 29th percentile or worse, I grabbed Rea Under 4.5 strikeouts at -116 odds and would go out to -140.

Pick: Colin Rea Under 4.5 Strikeouts (1u)

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

DON’T FORGET TO CHECK OUT OUR BETTING TOOLS:

Live Odds: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Player Props: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL
Top Trends: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Predictions: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL