MLB NL CY Young Futures Bets: Blake Snell

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published July 10, 2023 09:13 AM
New York Mets v San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 8: Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Petco Park on July 8, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why Blake Snell holds the best value for NL CY Young at the midway point of the MLB season.

NL CY Young: Blake Snell (+1200)

Blake Snell is the hottest pitcher in all of baseball right now and is my halfway point pick to win the NL CY Young.

Zac Gallen (+250) is the current favorite with Clayton Kershaw (+350) and Spencer Strider (+350) right behind, but Snell is climbing the charts as his odds have dropped from as high as +5000 since the start of June.

Snell has climbed into the MLB’s top 10 in ERA (2.85), strikeouts (132), OBA (.200), fewest hits (71), fewest runs (32) and games started (18). In the NL, Snell is top three in ERA, strikeouts, OBA, hits, earned runs and games started.

Snell led the league in strikeouts during June (53), ERA (0.87), fewest hits (13) and lowest OBA (.124) over 31.0 innings and five starts. Snell began July with two starts and two wins for 11.0 innings, a .211 OBA and 18 strikeouts.

The only problems with Snell’s season thus far is he leads the league among qualified starters with 49 walks, plus six wins to seven losses on his record.

However, most of his issues came earlier in the year when San Diego struggled mightily. San Diego is 43-47 on the season and won five out of Snell’s last seven starts.

The Padres started the season 0-5 and 1-8 in Snell’s first five and nine starts to the season, so he and the team have really turned it around, at least when Snell starts.

San Diego would likely have to make the postseason with Snell continuing this ridiculous run for him to win CY Young, which are both possible.

The Padres are 6.0 games back of a NL Wild Card spot and won six of the past eight entering the All-Star break, so how they come out of for the second half of the season will be critical.

For +1200 odds, I like the value on Snell for how he’s performed over the last seven starts.

Pick: Blake Snell to win NL CY Young (1u)

Preseason Pick: Spencer Strider at +850 (1u)

