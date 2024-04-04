 Skip navigation
Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Laney Frye narrowly advances to Augusta National after bizarre water ball on last hole
SWIM-WORLD-2023
Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel headline last Tyr Pro Swim Series meet before Olympic Trials
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals 2024: Field and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal3_240404.jpg
Garnacho gives Man United 3-2 lead v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livvshuhilites_240404.jpg
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sheffield United MWK 31
nbc_golf_pga_roryballdrop_240404.jpg
McIlroy waits for ball to drop in cup for birdie

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
USC hires Eric Musselman to replace Andy Enfield as men’s basketball coach

  
Published April 4, 2024 04:32 PM

LOS ANGELES — Eric Musselman was hired as Southern California men’s basketball coach on Thursday, the first major hire by new athletic director Jennifer Cohen.

He replaces Andy Enfield, who left for the same job at Southern Methodist on Monday.

The 59-year-old Musselman will be introduced at a news conference on Friday at Galen Center.

The Trojans will move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next season.

Musselman spent the last five years as head coach at Arkansas, where he led the Razorbacks to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Elite Eight twice. He was 111-59 overall in Fayetteville.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited for this incredible opportunity at USC,” Musselman said in a statement. “We will be committed to the development of our student-athletes and upholding the values that make the Trojan Family so special. We will hit the ground running and work tirelessly to make our great alumni, fans and all of Los Angeles proud.”

Musselman was the head coach at Nevada from 2016-19, where the Wolf Pack won three Mountain West regular-season titles and made three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Musselman was an assistant at LSU and Arizona State, following stints as the head coach of the NBA G-League Los Angeles D-Fenders and Reno Bighorns and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. He was also an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He played basketball for the University of San Diego.