Villanova lands legacy prospect Dante Allen, a four-star guard

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.



Villanova landed its first commitment of the 2025 cycle on Wednesday, when legacy recruit Dante Allen chose the Wildcats over both Georgia and Tennessee. Allen, who plays his high school basketball for Florida’s Montverde Academy, accrued a long list of scholarship offers before choosing to follow the footsteps of his father, Malik Allen, to ‘Nova. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy examines what the Wildcats are getting in Allen as well as what it means for the big picture of Villanova basketball.





WHAT VILLANOVA IS GETTING



The son of former Villanova Wildcat standout and current Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen, Dante Allen possesses some of the best end-to-end speed in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-3 guard is a scorer first and foremost and is at his best in transition, where he’s comfortable leading the break and puts enormous pressure on defenders with an attacking disposition that is aided by incredible quickness with the ball in his hand. It’s because of this that Allen finds himself at the free-throw line quite often. He also had a knack for finishing difficult layups at the rim. Allen is hot and cold as a long-range shooter, but he’s incredibly effective from deep on his best days. Defensively, he lacks the size to be a truly elite and versatile option, but his motor and athleticism allow him to be a nuisance in passing lanes on the perimeter and often result in run-throughs. Ideally, he’ll continue to improve as a shot-creator in the half court and become more consistent when letting it fly from deep, but the foundation of a winning skill set is present in him in spades. Allen projects as a four-year player that could become a full-fledged star in his later college years.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS