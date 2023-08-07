Silseth Surging Onto Fantasy Radar

Jul 19, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth (63) throws against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features a right-hander continuing to dominate in Los Angeles and a former top prospect getting a shot at first base in New York.

Chase Silseth, SP/RP, Angels

Available in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Angels are reeling, but Silseth was absolutely dealing on Sunday afternoon against the Mariners, piling up a career-high 12 strikeouts over seven innings of two-run ball. With two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani dealing with cramping and blister issues recently, and lefty Reid Detmers struggling of late, Silseth represents one of the better options of Los Angeles’ starting rotation moving forward. The 23-year-old right-hander’s new breaking ball and pitch mix changes have been extremely effective in three starts since the All-Star break in which he’s allowed just four runs on 11 hits with an eye-popping 26/3 K/BB ratio across 17 2/3 innings of work. There will likely be some regression in the strikeout department, but Silseth is clearly emerging as an impact fantasy contributor and should be worthy of a roster spot over the final two months of the 2023 campaign. He’ll face a tough test this weekend in a road tilt against the Astros, but given his recent success, he’s worth trusting in deeper mixed leagues based on his strikeout upside alone.

Jake Bauers, 1B/OF, Yankees

Available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Anthony Rizzo sidelined indefinitely with post-concussion syndrome, the Yankees find themselves with very few alternatives besides Bauers at the cold corner, especially against right-handed pitching. The 27-year-old former top prospect has started five consecutive games at first base since last week and has homered four times in his last eight games dating back to July 30. Sometimes it’s as simple as a talented hitter getting an everyday opportunity where they don’t have to worry about their role for them to settle into a groove. Now that he’s locked into a starting role, Bauers should be able to contribute enough over-the-fence pop to make an impact for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues as a corner infield option.