Fantasy Football Happy Hour Superflex Draft Strategy and Analysis

Patrick Daugherty (Rotopat), Lawrence Jackson, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak participated in a superflex draft with Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and a few producers of the Fantasy Football Happy Hour this week.

Matthew, Jay, Connor and Lawrence broke down and analyzed their teams live on Wednesday’s show, and today, we’re giving you an inside look at the draft strategies for RotoPat, Lawrence, Denny and Kyle participating against Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew.

Take a look at what our guys had to say about their respective drafts:

From Patrick Daugherty (picking at No. 4)

I have a pretty simplistic approach in Superflex leagues: Get a quarterback first, no matter what. “No matter what” can quickly go by the wayside if you find yourself in the 8-12 range, but I was thankfully No. 4, allowing me to snag one of the “big four” in Joe Burrow. I was extremely pleased with that outcome, even more so once I landed Bijan Robinson and Davante Adams.

From Lawrence Jackson (picking at No. 9)

With quarterbacks flying off the board (as they usually do) in this Superflex draft, I picked Trevor Lawrence at 1.09 to make sure I secured a top-12 quarterback. I planned on taking a receiver in the second round, but I quickly realized there were 11 quarterbacks drafted and I knew Anthony Richardson wouldn’t get back to me so I grabbed him. As the third round approached, I was still looking to scoop up a receiver, but couldn’t pass up the best player on the board which was Derrick Henry.

From Kyle Dvorchak (picking at No. 2)

There’s a realistic chance I drafted four WR1s in a format that lets me start all four every week on top of the full point per catch. The fourth receiver was also a read on my opponents (correctly) devaluing the later tiers of quarterbacks. Getting a second and third quarterback is still crucial in Superflex. However, the difference between the QB18 (who I would’ve been taking in the fifth round) and the QB23 (who I got in the seventh) was 1.5 points per game in 2022.

From Denny Carter (picking at No. 5)

Stunned by the quarterback-heavy nature of the first round, I flew into the QB headwind and went with three elite wideouts and Josh Jacobs before picking up my first signal caller (Derek Carr) in the fifth round. Nabbing three first round RB/WRs wasn’t the worst option, I thought, as everyone else scrambled for quarterbacks.

