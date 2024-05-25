Back injury forces Georgia Tech to sub out top-ranked amateur Christo Lamprecht

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The world’s top-ranked amateur has been knocked out of the individual portion of the NCAA Championship.

Georgia Tech senior Christo Lamprecht withdrew Saturday morning prior to teeing off in the second round at Omni La Costa because of a back injury. Yellow Jackets head coach Bruce Heppler confirmed to GolfChannel.com that Lamprecht’s back “flared up” in the middle of Lamprecht’s opening-round, 2-under 70.

The 6-foot-8 Lamprecht was subbed out for Aidan Tran, though he can be subbed back in for a later round. Tran is a sophomore who cracked the starting lineup just once this spring, at the Calusa Cup, where he tied for 12th.

Georgia Tech sat fourth on the team leaderboard at 4 over after Friday’s first round.

In addition to competing for a national title this week, Lamprecht also was trying to earn himself a PGA Tour card via PGA Tour University. He needed to win at La Costa and have Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen finished outside the top 10; Thorbjornsen now officially will be offered a season and a half of Tour membership beginning this summer.