2024 Grant Thornton Invitational: Full field, format and how to watch

The second Grant Thornton Invitational takes place Dec. 13-15 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Here’s some need-to-know information for the mixed-gender tournament.

Who is in the field?

The 16 two-person teams are comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA players. Here are the 2024 tandems:

Akshay Bhatia/Jennifer Kupcho

Cameron Champ/Mel Reid

Corey Conners/Brooke Henderson

Jason Day/Lydia Ko

Nick Dunlap/Gabriela Ruffels

Tony Finau/Nelly Korda

Rickie Fowler/Lexi Thompson

Max Greyserman/Andrea Lee

Tom Kim/Jeeno Thitikul

Jake Knapp/Patty Tavatanakit

Matt Kuchar/Megan Khang

Luke List/Lilia Vu

Matthieu Pavon/Celine Boutier

J.T. Poston/Maja Stark

Cameron Young/Lauren Coughlin

Sahith Theegala/Allisen Corpuz

What is the format?

The 54-hole event employs scramble, foursomes and mixed fourball formats. Here’s a breakdown of those three, per tournament officials:

Round 1: Scramble

Each player hits a tee shot and the team selects the ball to be used for the next stroke. From there, both players hit their next shots from that spot. This process continues until the ball is holed.

Round 2: Foursomes (alternate shot)

Each team’s players alternate hitting shots with the same ball until the ball is holed. One player will tee off on the odd-numbered holes, and the other tees off on the even-numbered holes.

Round 3: Modified fourball

Both players tee off, and then they switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it is holed. The lower score of the partners is then counted as the team score for the hole.

Who are the defending champions?

Aussies Lydia Ko and Jason Day shot 58-66-66 to win by one shot over Canadians Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners.

What is the purse and prize money?

The full purse is $4 million with the winning team sharing $1 million.

How to watch (all times ET):

Friday, Dec. 13



1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Dec. 14



2-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3-5PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Dec. 15

