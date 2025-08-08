Rockies at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 8

Its Friday, August 8 and the Rockies (30-84) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (54-61). Austin Gomber is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Zac Gallen for Arizona.

Colorado was dismantled by Toronto in the previous series, losing all three games and being outscored 45-6. The Blue Jays put up 10, 15, and 20 runs in the three games at Colorado.

Arizona had its three-game winning streak snapped with two consecutive losses to the Padres over the past series. The DBacks are 4-2 versus the Rockies this season and have outscored Colorado 41-29 in those six outings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: COLR, ARID

Odds for the Rockies at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Rockies (+195), Diamondbacks (-239)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Austin Gomber vs. Zac Gallen

Rockies: Austin Gomber, (0-5, 6.18 ERA)

Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen, (8-12, 5.48 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Diamondbacks

Colorado is 0-4 in the last 4 games

The Over is 6-0 in Colorado’s last 6 games

Colorado has given up 75 runs in the last 6 games

Arizona is 4-2 against the Rockies this season

Betting the Diamondbacks on the Money Line is up 1.01 units this season when Zac Gallen has started on the mound against NL West teams

In the Diamondbacks’ home games last season with Zac Gallen on the mound the Over was 9-6 (60%)

With Zac Gallen as the starter the Diamondbacks have covered in 3 straight NL West matchups

