Malik Nabers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Malik Nabers 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Nabers broke rookie records early last season before QB chaos derailed Giants’ offense.

Russell Wilson should stabilize targets, with Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings.

Malik Nabers WR - New York Giants Bye: 14 Age: 22 HT: 6-0 WT: 200

2024: The second rookie receiver off the board in the NFL draft and in fantasy drafts, Nabers quickly proved both sets of evaluators wrong by vacuuming up targets for the Giants. Nabers’ 52 targets through four weeks tied him with Puka Nacua for the record by a rookie in as many contests. He made good on those looks with two 100-yard games and three touchdowns. Nabers then went down with a concussion and came back to an offense in disarray. Daniel Jones was in a tailspin that would get him benched four games later, putting Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, and Tim Boyle under center for the remainder of the season. Nabers scored four touchdowns with a single 100-yard game after the first four weeks.

What’s changed: The Giants addressed their quarterback room multiple times in the offseason with the additions of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Needing some youth in the group, they also drafted Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick. Wilson is expected to start Week 1 and Dart will likely take over late in the season after the Giants are out of the playoff race.

2025 Outlook: “Upgrading” to Russ under center isn’t exciting, but it should give Nabers the weekly ceiling that he mostly missed out on after Jones was benched. Wilson averaged .02 EPA per play with a 74.9 PFF passing grade last year. Both marks easily cleared Jones, Lock, and DeVito. The offensive environment still leaves a lot to be desired, but that’s the reason Nabers—who had the most receptions for a rookie receiver in NFL history—goes at the end of the first round and not the top five.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 NYG 15 109 170 1204 11 80.3 7 7 274 219 165 PROJ. 2025 NYG 17 116 182 1219 10.6 71.7 7 7 281 223 165

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

