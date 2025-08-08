 Skip navigation
Seattle Mariners v Athletics
Rays at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8
MLB: AUG 05 Blue Jays at Rockies
Rockies at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 8
MLB: AUG 05 Cardinals at Dodgers
Blue Jays at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8

Top Clips

tjwattafcnorthbestbets.jpg
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
nbc_bte_coltsfuture_250808.jpg
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock
nbc_bte_brownspanthers_250808.jpg
What to expect from Browns QB Sanders vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Malik Nabers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 8, 2025 01:17 PM
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Malik Nabers 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Nabers broke rookie records early last season before QB chaos derailed Giants’ offense.
  • Russell Wilson should stabilize targets, with Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings.
  • Nabers is an elite talent, but offensive environment keeps him from top-tier ADP.

2025 New York Giants Fantasy Preview: Won't You Be My Nabers?
2025 New York Giants Fantasy Preview: Won’t You Be My Nabers?
The Giants are bad. But Malik Nabers is good! But the quarterback situation is unsettled. But Cam Skattebo could make a move on Tyrone Tracy! But Brian Daboll won’t call plays. (That’s good?)

Malik NabersWR - New York GiantsBye: 14
Age: 22HT: 6-0WT: 200

2024: The second rookie receiver off the board in the NFL draft and in fantasy drafts, Nabers quickly proved both sets of evaluators wrong by vacuuming up targets for the Giants. Nabers’ 52 targets through four weeks tied him with Puka Nacua for the record by a rookie in as many contests. He made good on those looks with two 100-yard games and three touchdowns. Nabers then went down with a concussion and came back to an offense in disarray. Daniel Jones was in a tailspin that would get him benched four games later, putting Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, and Tim Boyle under center for the remainder of the season. Nabers scored four touchdowns with a single 100-yard game after the first four weeks.

What’s changed: The Giants addressed their quarterback room multiple times in the offseason with the additions of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Needing some youth in the group, they also drafted Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick. Wilson is expected to start Week 1 and Dart will likely take over late in the season after the Giants are out of the playoff race.

2025 Outlook: “Upgrading” to Russ under center isn’t exciting, but it should give Nabers the weekly ceiling that he mostly missed out on after Jones was benched. Wilson averaged .02 EPA per play with a 74.9 PFF passing grade last year. Both marks easily cleared Jones, Lock, and DeVito. The offensive environment still leaves a lot to be desired, but that’s the reason Nabers—who had the most receptions for a rookie receiver in NFL history—goes at the end of the first round and not the top five.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2024 NYG 15 109 170 1204 11 80.3 7 7 274 219 165
PROJ. 2025 NYG 17 116 182 1219 10.6 71.7 7 7 281 223 165

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

