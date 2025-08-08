What to expect from Browns QB Sanders vs. Panthers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
DJ Moore fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Matthew Berry’s updated and expanded positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
DJ Moore fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Matthew Berry’s updated and expanded positional rankings for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What to expect from Browns QB Sanders vs. Panthers
August 8, 2025 12:35 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the preseason matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers and break down what to expect from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Related Videos
02:13
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
02:59
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock
02:00
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
04:34
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
02:14
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
08:56
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
09:23
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’
05:20
Likelihood of Heyward getting a pay bump
04:24
Williams responds to criticism from viral video
05:56
Gardner-Johnson expected to miss time with injury
10:42
Slater to miss season with torn patellar tendon
06:35
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition
03:24
Milroe turns heads in first preseason game
12:57
Florio: ESPN-NFL deal is a ‘conflict of interest’
05:15
Could Giants add Winston to coaching staff?
04:11
Richardson injures finger in preseason opener
01:22
Golden could be ‘one of the surprising guys’
01:14
Expect Love’s fantasy profile to improve
05:38
Walker’s health is key to breakout season
02:11
Smith offers advice to the next NFLPA director
01:29
Jacobs headlines best bets for NFL rushing leader
03:59
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
03:48
Smith: I would’ve appealed any inconsistencies
08:27
Williams’ expanded role could impact St. Brown
04:53
Will Worthy be Chiefs top-scoring wide receiver?
09:53
Packers believe rookie WR Golden will be ‘a stud’
04:49
Mason, Jones could have even backfield split
05:52
Is there case against Eagles’ Barkley as RB1?
02:56
Colts QB situation could impact Taylor’s outlook
02:39
Hammer Ravens to finish with over 11 wins in 2025
Latest Clips
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
05:23
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
01:28
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025
16:43
Brees: Saints embody city of New Orleans
03:20
The Dan Patrick Show crew tries smelling salts
14:29
The Route 2025
11:56
Hong builds record Day 1 all-around lead
07:08
Malone bounces back in New Orleans
09:36
Richard digs deep on Day 1 in New Orleans
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
02:24
Nedoroscik makes return on pommel horse
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
17:14
MXoN Team USA shake up; SMX clinching scenarios
03:29
Barcia ‘riding the best’ of his whole career
03:55
‘Giving up is not an option’ for Raycin Kyler
05:28
Battle for SMX 450 standings is heating up
11:26
Schiano ‘here to win championships’ at Rutgers
15:47
Locksley: Terrapins ‘fortunate’ with new schedule
18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
01:11
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue