Play-in match added to LIV’s team championship

  
Published August 7, 2025 02:28 PM

LIV Golf’s 54-hole team format has led to some rather predictable jokes when one of the league’s players struggles after three rounds – like Jon Rahm who shared the lead through three rounds at last year’s Men’s Olympic Competition before struggling to a final-round 70 to tie for fifth. But a format change to this month’s team championship may help alter that narrative.

The league announced changes to the team championship that will include a Wednesday play-in match between the two lowest ranked teams. The play-in matches will include two singles matches and a foursomes match with the first team to earn two points advancing to the quarterfinals which begin on Friday.

The league also removed byes for the top-ranked teams. Instead, the 12 remaining teams will compete in Friday’s match play bracket with the six winning teams advancing to Saturday’s semifinals. The final three teams advance to Sunday’s stroke-play finale.

The league also announced the captain of the highest-seeded team will be able to see his opponent’s lineup before each match play session.

The LIV Golf Team Championship will be played Aug. 22-24 at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth, Mich.