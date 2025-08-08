Blue Jays at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8

It’s Friday, August 8 and the Blue Jays (68-48) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (66-49). Max Scherzer is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Clayton Kershaw for Los Angeles.

The Blue Jays are coming off an historic series against the Rockies with 45 runs scored and at least 10 in each game with 20 as an encore in the series finale. The Rockies scored six runs with four coming in one game.

The Dodgers on the other hand are coming off a series loss to the Cardinals and are 5-5 in the past 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Dodgers

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, SNLA

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Blue Jays (+129), Dodgers (-155)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Max Scherzer vs. Clayton Kershaw

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer, (2-1, 4.39 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw, (5-2, 3.29 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Dodgers

The Dodgers are 5-5 in the last 10 games

The Blue Jays have won 3 straight games

The Blue Jays have scored 45 runs in the last 3 games

The Dodgers are 66-49 (.574) this season and 8-5 (.615) with Clayton Kershaw as the opener

With Clayton Kershaw as starting pitcher 5 of the Dodgers’ last 6 games have gone under the Total

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.35 units

