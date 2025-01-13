 Skip navigation
Charley Hoffman takes bold, unconventional route on Waialae’s 18th hole

  
Published January 13, 2025 10:56 AM

Charley Hoffman appears to be starting a trend.

Hoffman took an unconventional line on Waialae Country Club’s par-5 18th hole for all four rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii, hitting his tee balls down the 10th fairway and cutting at least 60 yards off the 546-yard hole.

The Hoffman Line starts about 45 degrees left of center off the tee and travels through a small opening in some palm trees, over some thicker trees and tents, before the ball finds its landing area, just over the 10th green. From there, Hoffman had as little as 112 yards over the left grandstands and into the green.

Tom Hoge mapped out Hoffman’s window via X:

The 18th hole used stakes to mark internal out of bounds left when the tournament was played during the COVID-19 pandemic. But when grandstands returned, the stakes were removed. The 13th hole, however, still has internal OB right to prevent players from playing down the 12th fairway.

Hoffman tried this plan last year, though he pulled his first attempt too much, finding out of bounds near the Kahala Hotel. He didn’t do it again until the weekend, when he produced a pair of birdies on Saturday and Sunday. This year, Hoffman played the hole in 3 under with three birdies. He parred the hole on Thursday following what was presumably free TIO relief.

Despite the creative shortcut, Hoffman shot 1-over 71 on the final day, slipping to T-59.