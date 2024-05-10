 Skip navigation
Chris Gotterup grabs lead after 64 at Myrtle Beach Classic

  
Published May 10, 2024 07:21 PM
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Chris Gotterup birdied the final final four holes and six of the last eight for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead over Robert MacIntyre on Friday after the second round of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.

After making two birdies and and a bogey on the front nine at Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Gotterup played the back nine in 6-under 30 in windy conditions. He made a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th and a 17-footer from the fringe on the par-4 18th.

“Really just executing shots pretty solidly down the stretch there,” said Gotterup, the 24-year-old former University of Oklahoma player who is winless on the PGA Tour. “It got pretty windy, so definitely a good finish.”

Myrtle Beach Classic - Round One
For second week in a row, 16-year-old makes the cut on PGA Tour
Blades Brown, 16, made the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic, a week after another teen played the weekend on Tour.

He had a 12-under 130 total.

“It’s a little tricky when you’ve got the wind going on some cross-wind holes, but I definitely can take advantage on a couple holes with some length,” Gotterup said. “Obviously, you’ve got to hit it straight to do that.”

MacIntyre, the Scot who was tied for the first-round lead with Beau Hossler after a 64, shot a 67.

“It’s been really good,” said MacIntyre, also seeking his first Tour victory. “I think it’s difficult to back up a good round yesterday. Felt like I done that really well.”

Jorge Campillo of Spain had his second 66 to get to 10 under. Hossler (69), Alex Smalley (65), Davis Thompson (68) and Alistair Docherty (68) were 9 under.

The tournament is being held opposite the Wells Fargo Championship. a signature event in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Myrtle Beach winner will get a spot in the PGA Championship next week, but not in the Masters or a guaranteed spot in the remaining two $20 million signature events.