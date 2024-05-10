 Skip navigation
For second week in a row, 16-year-old makes the cut on PGA Tour

  
Published May 10, 2024 06:25 PM
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
May 10, 2024 11:46 AM
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic hosted at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The youth movement continued Friday on the PGA Tour.

Sixteen-year-old Blades Brown shot a 4-under 67 in the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic to make the cut in his Tour debut.

Brown’s feat comes a week after Kris Kim, also 16, became the fifth-youngest player to play the weekend in a Tour event when he made the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Also within the past month, 15-year-old Miles Russell made history by making the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event.

“My goal was to make the cut, and lucky enough I was able to do that,” Brown said. “I’ll just go out and play and see how low I can go these next two days.”

Following an opening 72, Brown came home in 31 Friday to make the cut with a shot to spare at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, which is hosting this week’s opposite-field event on Tour.

Now, Brown, who at 3 under is nine off the lead, has more exciting weekend plans that he had originally thought.

“I would be studying like crazy, because I’ve already missed like 45 days of school, so I’m sure I’d be catching up on some English assignment or something,” he said. “But to not have to do any homework this weekend, or kind of pitch it in here and there, feels amazing.”

Brown, of Nashville, Tennessee, is the fourth-ranked player on the AJGA circuit. The Class of 2026 standout hasn’t yet committed to a college golf program.