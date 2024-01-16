Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities in Rd. 1 of HGV Tournament of Champions

The LPGA kicks off its season this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The field consists of past LPGA winners as well as athletes from other sports and celebrities.

While the LPGA will play its normal 72-hole, stroke-play event (no cut), the celebs will have their own tournament using the modified-Stableford scoring format (5 points for eagle, 3 for birdie, 2 for par, 0 for bogey and -1 for double bogey and worse).

Here’s a look at the first-round groupings and tee times, with Golf Channel and Peacock coverage beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, live from Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.