 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Capital One Orange Bowl - Texas A&M v North Carolina
Ohio St hires Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork to replace the retiring Gene Smith

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurray_240116.jpg
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season
Capital One Orange Bowl - Texas A&M v North Carolina
Ohio St hires Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork to replace the retiring Gene Smith

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_edgeintvandanalysis_240116.jpg
Edey expects Purdue to improve on Indiana win
nbc_dakar_stage9_240116.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 9
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurray_240116.jpg
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebrities in Rd. 1 of HGV Tournament of Champions

  
Published January 16, 2024 06:51 PM

The LPGA kicks off its season this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The field consists of past LPGA winners as well as athletes from other sports and celebrities.

While the LPGA will play its normal 72-hole, stroke-play event (no cut), the celebs will have their own tournament using the modified-Stableford scoring format (5 points for eagle, 3 for birdie, 2 for par, 0 for bogey and -1 for double bogey and worse).

Here’s a look at the first-round groupings and tee times, with Golf Channel and Peacock coverage beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, live from Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.

Page1.jpg

LPGA