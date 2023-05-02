 Skip navigation
Astros starter Jose Urquidy placed on IL with shoulder injury

  
Published May 2, 2023 07:29 AM
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

Apr 30, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) walks off the field after an apparent injury during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy was placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Urquidy left his start in the sixth inning after feeling discomfort in the shoulder.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said after the game against San Francisco that Urquidy had inflammation in his shoulder and will be shut down indefinitely.

“He’ll be out a while,” Baker said.

Urquidy is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts. He allowed three hits and two runs to get the win against Philadelphia. In his previous start, he gave up seven hits and six runs over 2 2/3 innings.

Houston recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Urquidy’s roster spot. Baker said Bielak would pitch out of the bullpen.