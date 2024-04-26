 Skip navigation
Top News

Braves’ Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series vs. Guardians

  
Published April 26, 2024 01:05 PM
Ozzie Albies

Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Navarro/Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA — Second baseman Ozzie Albies was activated by the Atlanta Braves ahead of a weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians, matching the teams with the two best records in the major leagues.

Albies returned from the 10-day injured list on schedule after going down with a fractured right big toe.

He was hit on his foot by a curveball from Houston rookie Spencer Arrighetti in an Atlanta victory April 15. Albies remained in the game, not realizing he was injured until he took off his shoe.

Luis Guillorme and David Fletcher shared playing time at second base while Albies was out. The Braves went 7-1 during that time to improve to 17-6, the top mark in baseball.

Still, the team was eager for the return of Albies, a 27-year-old, three-time All-Star who was hitting .317 with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Fletcher was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.