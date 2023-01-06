 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Red Sox sign former Dodgers All-Star Turner to 1-year deal

  
Published January 6, 2023 03:23 PM
red sox turner

BOSTON — The Red Sox signed infielder Justin Turner to a one-year contract on Friday, adding a player they hope can help make up for the loss of All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts in free agency.

Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The addition of the 38-year-old Turner comes on the heels of Boston agreeing to an 11-year contract worth $331 million with Rafael Devers to stay with the Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Turner entered free agency after the Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $16 million option on him. Turner was named MVP of the 2017 National League Championship Series, earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2021 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games after slumping early in the season. From the All-Star break on, he batted .340 before going 2 for 13 in the NL Division Series, where the Dodgers were eliminated.

During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community. In November, he received the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors MLB players for their philanthropic efforts.

Bogaerts finalized a $280 million, 11-year contract with San Diego last month.