 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela out at least 2 months with sprained UCL

  
Published May 12, 2023 07:07 PM
rockies senzatela

DENVER — Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss at least two months with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament.

Senzatela, however, avoided the same fate as fellow starter Germán Márquez, who had season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday.

“The news is favorable, considering,” Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday before Colorado faced Philadelphia. “In these cases you always sort of expect the worst. But this is actually OK.”

Senzatela was pulled with two outs in the third inning Wednesday at Pittsburgh after experiencing forearm tightness. His velocity had dipped in only his second start since returning after tearing the ACL in his left knee on Aug. 18 at St. Louis.

“You could tell it wasn’t coming out like it came out in New York,” Black said.

Earlier this month, Colorado lost Márquez to a torn UCL. Black said Senzatela wouldn’t pick up a ball for at least three weeks.

“He should be able to pitch again this year,” Black said.

The Rockies moved to address Senzatela’s absence by claiming right-hander Chase Anderson off waivers from Tampa Bay on Friday. Black said the 35-year-old will likely start on Tuesday against Cincinnati.

Anderson made two relief appearances for Tampa Bay, allowing no runs and two hits over five innings. But he’s made 183 career starts and Black said he’s built up enough to throw about 75 pitches.

Anderson is 58-50 with a 4.23 ERA in 201 appearances over 10 seasons with Arizona, Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, Cincinnati and the Rays.

After going a franchise-worst 7-20 in April, the Rockies had won eight of 10 despite the recent rash of rotation injuries. Rookie right-hander Noah Davis is on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Black said Márquez was undergoing elbow reconstruction surgery Friday in Denver.