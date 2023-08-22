Seattle Mariners activate SS J.P. Crawford from the 7-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) J.P. Crawford drove his wife crazy while he was sidelined by a concussion. He watched Seattle Mariners games, and yelled at the television.

“She’s probably happy I’m out of the house, too,” he cracked.

Crawford is back with the Mariners after he was activated from the seven-day injured list on Monday. Starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the opener of a three-game series at the White Sox, he walked twice and scored two runs in a 14-2 victory.

Seattle also placed right-hander Emerson Hancock on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. Right-hander Darren McCaughan was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, and utilityman Sam Haggerty was sent down.

McCaughan worked the ninth in the victory at Chicago, allowing an unearned run.

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez rested on the same day he was named AL player of the week. Rodríguez is batting .524 (22 for 42) with two homers and 13 RBIs in his last eight games.

“I think this guy’s run like eight miles worth of bases over the last week or so, and stealing bases and whatnot,” manager Scott Servais said. “It takes a toll. Towards the end of the game yesterday, he was feeling it, cramping up a little bit and stuff like that.”

Crawford got hurt when he collided with third baseman Eugenio Suárez when they both went for a grounder during a 6-1 victory over San Diego on Aug. 9. He went 0 for 3 in a rehab appearance with High-A Everett on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Crawford said he felt terrible for days after the collision.

“Like, honestly, like I got jumped. My jaw was hurting for a while,” said Crawford, who is batting .263 with 10 homers, 38 RBIs and a career-best 70 walks on the year. “It only stopped hurting two or three days ago, but happy to be back now.”

Crawford said Seattle’s play helped him focus on his recovery while he was sidelined. The Mariners (70-55) have won seven in a row, moving into contention for the AL West title.

“Everyone stepped up, and we’re playing good team ball now,” he said, “and people are stepping up at the right time.”

Hancock, one of the team’s top prospects, pitched two scoreless innings during Sunday’s 7-6 win at Houston before departing with his injury.

The right-hander was selected by Seattle with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 amateur draft. He had no record and a 4.50 ERA over his first three big league starts.

