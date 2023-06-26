Georgian likely to become second person to compete in 10 Olympics

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Georgian likely to become second person to compete in 10 Olympics

  
Published June 26, 2023 09:04 AM
Nino Salukvadze

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Nino Salukvadze of the Georgia Olympic shooting team carries his country’s flag during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Getty

Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadze is likely to become the second person, and first woman, to compete in 10 Olympics after earning a quota spot for her nation on Monday.

Salukvadze, 54, placed fourth in the 25m pistol at the European Games in Poland, good enough to earn Georgia a spot in the event at the 2024 Paris Games. Salukvadze is 48th in global Olympic qualifying rankings. No other Georgian is in the 144-shooter rankings in the event. No Georgian is among the 96 on the world rankings page.

So though Salukvadze earned the spot for Georgia and not necessarily for herself, she appears likely to fill it next year.

In Tokyo, Salukvadze became the first woman to compete in nine Olympics, breaking her tie with Italian canoeist Josefa Idem-Guerrini and Canadian rower Lesley Thompson-Willie.

In Paris, she can tie the overall record of 10 Olympic appearances owned by Canadian equestrian Ian Millar, who competed from 1972 to 2012. Separately in the Ancient Olympics, Herodoros also competed in 10 Olympics, winning 10 titles in trumpeting from 328 to 294 B.C., according to Olympedia.org.

Salukvadze’s first Olympics were with the Soviet Union in 1988, when she won gold and silver at age 19. She also won bronze in 2008 for Georgia when she famously exchanged a kiss on the cheek with a Russian medalist while the nations were at war.

In 2016, Salukvadze and Tsotne Machavariani became what was believed to be the first mother and son to compete at the same Olympics.