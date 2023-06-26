Georgian likely to become second person to compete in 10 Olympics

Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadze is likely to become the second person, and first woman, to compete in 10 Olympics after earning a quota spot for her nation on Monday.

Salukvadze, 54, placed fourth in the 25m pistol at the European Games in Poland, good enough to earn Georgia a spot in the event at the 2024 Paris Games. Salukvadze is 48th in global Olympic qualifying rankings. No other Georgian is in the 144-shooter rankings in the event. No Georgian is among the 96 on the world rankings page.

So though Salukvadze earned the spot for Georgia and not necessarily for herself, she appears likely to fill it next year.

In Tokyo, Salukvadze became the first woman to compete in nine Olympics, breaking her tie with Italian canoeist Josefa Idem-Guerrini and Canadian rower Lesley Thompson-Willie.

In Paris, she can tie the overall record of 10 Olympic appearances owned by Canadian equestrian Ian Millar, who competed from 1972 to 2012. Separately in the Ancient Olympics, Herodoros also competed in 10 Olympics, winning 10 titles in trumpeting from 328 to 294 B.C., according to Olympedia.org.

Salukvadze’s first Olympics were with the Soviet Union in 1988, when she won gold and silver at age 19. She also won bronze in 2008 for Georgia when she famously exchanged a kiss on the cheek with a Russian medalist while the nations were at war.

In 2016, Salukvadze and Tsotne Machavariani became what was believed to be the first mother and son to compete at the same Olympics.