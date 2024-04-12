 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
The Masters - Round One
Good won’t be good enough for Rory McIlroy to beat Scottie Scheffler this week
Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_rahmintv_240411.jpg
Rahm on quiet Masters start: Augusta is ‘not easy’
nbc_golf_lfmasters_roryintv_240411.jpg
McIlory stays positive ahead of Round 2 at Augusta
oly_sww400fr_proswimseries_katieledecky_240411_v2.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 400m free win in Texas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
The Masters - Round One
Good won’t be good enough for Rory McIlroy to beat Scottie Scheffler this week
Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_rahmintv_240411.jpg
Rahm on quiet Masters start: Augusta is ‘not easy’
nbc_golf_lfmasters_roryintv_240411.jpg
McIlory stays positive ahead of Round 2 at Augusta
oly_sww400fr_proswimseries_katieledecky_240411_v2.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 400m free win in Texas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. women’s hockey team rolls into world championship semifinals

  
Published April 11, 2024 10:49 PM

The U.S. women’s hockey team crushed Japan 10-0 on Thursday to reach the world championship semifinals in Utica, New York.

Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy each had two goals in the biggest rout of the tournament, while Hilary Knight had one goal and three assists.

Joy Dunne, the youngest player on the team at age 18, became the youngest U.S. woman to score at a worlds since Sarah Parsons in 2005.

Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, who had two assists on Thursday, moved into second place on the career world championship assists list, each three behind Canadian Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser, who had 49.

Knight already holds the world championship records for career points (110) and goals (64).

Aerin Frankel stopped all 14 Japan shots.

The U.S., eyeing a repeat world title, gets 2022 Olympic bronze medalist Finland in Saturday’s semifinals.

The other semifinal pits 2022 Olympic champion Canada against Czechia (formerly called the Czech Republic), which took world bronze the last two years.

The U.S. and Canada have met in 21 of the 22 world championship gold-medal games.

The U.S. won last year’s world title in Brampton, Ontario, with Knight scoring a hat trick in the final against Canada.