 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
oly_sww200im_worlds_230724_1920x1080.jpg
Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh go one-two at swimming worlds, Douglass’ first gold

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments
nbc_pft_tenuniforms_230724.jpg
Titans will wear Houston Oilers throwbacks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
oly_sww200im_worlds_230724_1920x1080.jpg
Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh go one-two at swimming worlds, Douglass’ first gold

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments
nbc_pft_tenuniforms_230724.jpg
Titans will wear Houston Oilers throwbacks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nikola Jokic not on Serbia’s preliminary FIBA World Cup roster

  
Published July 24, 2023 10:25 AM
Nikola Jokic

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - SEPTEMBER 02: Nikola Jokic of Serbia during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 group D match between Serbia and Netherlands at O2 Arena Prague on September 2, 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

DeFodi Images via Getty Images

NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic was not on Serbia’s list of 20 roster finalists announced Monday for the FIBA men’s basketball World Cup that starts in one month.

Serbian media reported on Sunday that Jokic told the head coach he was unavailable to play.

The 28-year-old’s absence isn’t a shock given he led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA title, meaning his extended season ran to June 12.

It’s common for NBA superstars to skip the World Cup, especially those whose teams make deep playoff runs. This year’s U.S. roster has zero All-NBA players.

At last year’s European Championship, a Jokic-led Serbia was upset by Italy in the round of 16. Jokic’s 32 points and 13 rebounds were not enough.

In 2021, Jokic did not play for Serbia in Olympic qualifying. The Serbians then failed to qualify for Tokyo, losing a winner-take-all game to Italy in Belgrade.

Jokic did play for Serbia at the 2016 Olympics (held to six points and four rebounds in the gold-medal game loss to the U.S.) and the 2019 World Cup (quarterfinal loss to Argentina, consolation win over the U.S.).

The top two European nations at the World Cup qualify for the Paris Games. Others advance to last-chance Olympic qualification tournaments next year, likely in June.