Tom Daley named to fifth British Olympic diving team with new synchro partner

British diver Tom Daley will compete in a fifth Olympics this summer after returning from a two-year competition break last December.

Daley, a 29-year-old with four Olympic medals, was named to Great Britain’s synchronized diving team on Tuesday. He will seek to repeat as gold medalist in synchro platform but with a different partner — Noah Williams.

Spots in individual Olympic events will be determined at the British Championships from May 23-26.

Matty Lee, who teamed with Daley for gold in Tokyo in 2021, underwent back surgery in March, ruling him out of the Paris Games.

In Tokyo, Daley and Lee were the only non-Chinese divers to take gold across the eight events.

At the world championships this past February, Daley and Williams took silver, a distant 48.19 points behind the winning Chinese team.

Daley announced his return to competition last July, inspired by a tearful moment with then-5-year-old son Robbie at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

At the time, he was based in California while spending some time in Britain.

Daley made his Olympic debut in 2008 at age 14, placing seventh in individual platform as the youngest British athlete across all sports at the Beijing Games.

Daley also won Olympic bronze medals at London 2012 (individual platform), Rio 2016 (synchro platform) and Tokyo 2020 (individual platform). He was individual platform world champion in 2009 and 2017.

Daley can become the sixth diver to win a medal at four different Olympics after Wu Minxia and Xiong Ni of China, Emilie Heymans of Canada, Dmitry Sautin of Russia and Klaus Dibiasi of Italy.