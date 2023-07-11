2023 WNBA All-Star Game: Rosters, Schedule, How to Watch and More

After months of voting from fans, media and players, the best of the WNBA will soon hit the court for the star-studded 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. This midseason showcase, which differs from most All-Star Game formats, has everything WNBA fans could ask for — from the ever-popular WNBA Skills Competition to the ultimate fan experience at WNBA Live, along with the main event in the All-Star Game.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

When is the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game?

The WNBA’s 19th All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. EST, airing on ABC.

The weekend filled with WNBA entertainment, however, begins on Friday, July 14 when the league’s most skilled athletes put their talents on display at the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge, taking place at 4 p.m. EST.

In addition to the two thrilling events, the midseason showcase will also include its second rendition of “WNBA Live”, an interactive experience to intersect the WNBA, entertainment and culture leading up to the long-awaited game. The exciting event will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from July 14-15.

Where is the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game?

The All-Star Game and Skills Competition will be held at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces.

This will be the third time Las Vegas has played host to the All-Star festivities, with the city previously holding the event in both 2019 and 2021.

How does WNBA All-Star voting work?

When it comes to the WNBA All-Star game, the construction of rosters differs from other professional leagues. Rather than a game consisting of one team from each conference, team captains build their own roster, drafting All-Star selections to their respective teams.

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Captains, A’ja Wilson of the Aces and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, were named on June 25 after receiving the highest number of fan votes.

The remaining list of 2023 WNBA All-Star starters was determined using a combination of fan voting (50%), media voting (25%) and player voting (25%). Once these 10 players were decided, WNBA head coaches selected twelve reserves.

Each coach voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position. The coaches, however, may not vote for players on their own team. The players that received the highest votes were then placed on the All-Star Reserve list.

Wilson and Stewart drafted their rosters by selecting first from the pool of eight remaining starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves in the WNBA All-Star Selection Show on July 8.

Who is on the 2023 WNBA All-Star roster?

Below is the full rosters for Team Wilson and Team Stewart for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. The Las Vegas Aces lead all teams in All-Star representation, with three starters and one reserve making an appearance on their home court for the midseason showcase.

Team Wilson

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces (starter)

Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces (starter)

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces (starter)

Aaliyah Boston, Indiana Fever (starter)

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings (starter)

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces (reserve)

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream (reserve)

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun (reserve)

Cheyenne Parker, Atlanta Dream (reserve)

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun (reserve)

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics (reserve)

Team Stewart

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty (starter)

Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury (starter)

Jewell Lloyd, Seattle Storm (starter)

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (starter)

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks (starter)

Courtney Vandersloot, New York Liberty (reserve)

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty (reserve)

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm (reserve)

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx (reserve)

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever (reserve)

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky (reserve)

Who will coach the 2023 WNBA All-Star teams?

Wilson will have the honor of being coached by a familiar face come All-Star Weekend, as Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon is set to coach the group. After an impressive career as a WNBA athlete, Hammon wasted no time bringing greatness courtside, earning a WNBA title in her first year as a head coach (2022).

Team Stewart will have Connecticut Sun Head Coach Stephanie White at the helm, who is in her first season leading the Sun. Prior to her time in Connecticut, White was the head coach of the Indiana Fever (2015-16) before taking over at Vanderbilt (2016-21).

