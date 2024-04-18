JOHNNY WEIR
Figure Skating Analyst
U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Famer Johnny Weir is an NBC Olympics’ figure skating analyst, and joins 1998 Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and play-by-play commentator Terry Gannon on the network’s lead team.
Weir made his debut as lead analyst for Olympic figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics alongside Gannon and Lipinski. As USA Today wrote, “the commentary combo of Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are more of a reason to tune in to the Winter Olympics than the individuals and pairs populating the competition itself.”
Weir, Gannon, and Lipinski first received critical acclaim for their commentary on NBCSN’s live figure skating coverage at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, which helped the network post the 10 best weekday daytime audiences in its history. Later that year, they were named NBC Sports Group’s lead figure skating announce team.
Weir’s broadcast experience includes his own series Be Good Johnny Weir, for which he won the 2010 NewNowNext Award for “Most Addictive Reality Star,” and documentary film Pop Star On Ice, both of which aired on The Sundance Channel and Logo Network.
Fast Facts
- The 2018 PyeongChang Olympics marked Weir’s 3rd Olympics overall with NBC Sports, previously serving as a figure skating analyst for NBCSN’s coverage of the 2014 Sochi Olympics and as a correspondent for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
- In a distinguished 16-year career, Weir won three consecutive U.S. titles (2004-2006), a total of six U.S. Championships medals, and a bronze at the World Championships in 2008. He placed sixth in men’s figure skating at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and fifth at the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics.
- In Dec. 2020, Weir was elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.
- At the Kentucky Derby, Weir and Lipinski served as a fashion and lifestyle correspondents for NBC Sports Group from 2014-16. In addition, they were event reporters for NBC’s pre-game coverage of Super Bowl XLIX, the most-watched show in U.S. television history at the time with an average of 114.4 million viewers. Weir and Lipinski also worked for Access Hollywood on its coverage of the 2014 Academy Awards.
- Weir was twice honored by fans with the U.S Figure Skating/Skating Magazine Readers’ Choice Award for “Skater of the Year” (2008, 2010).