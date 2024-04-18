U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Famer Johnny Weir is an NBC Olympics’ figure skating analyst, and joins 1998 Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and play-by-play commentator Terry Gannon on the network’s lead team.

Weir made his debut as lead analyst for Olympic figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics alongside Gannon and Lipinski. As USA Today wrote, “the commentary combo of Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are more of a reason to tune in to the Winter Olympics than the individuals and pairs populating the competition itself.”

Weir, Gannon, and Lipinski first received critical acclaim for their commentary on NBCSN’s live figure skating coverage at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, which helped the network post the 10 best weekday daytime audiences in its history. Later that year, they were named NBC Sports Group’s lead figure skating announce team.

Weir’s broadcast experience includes his own series Be Good Johnny Weir, for which he won the 2010 NewNowNext Award for “Most Addictive Reality Star,” and documentary film Pop Star On Ice, both of which aired on The Sundance Channel and Logo Network.

Fast Facts

