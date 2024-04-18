Jon Stashower is the morning drive sports update anchor on NBC Sports Radio.

A veteran of sports talk radio, Stashower spent more than a decade working for ESPN Radio as a SportsCenter anchor and talk show host for the network’s MLB, NBA and college football coverage.

In addition, Stashower also regularly served as a reporter for ESPN’s coverage of the Winter and Summer Olympic Games, Super Bowl, MLB World Series and the U.S. Open.

Stashower began his career at WELI radio in New Haven, Connecticut and has held positions at WFAN in New York and CRN in Hamden, Connecticut.

Stashower attended Syracuse University and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.